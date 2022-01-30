A non-governmental organisation, Prince Oghenerukevwe Foundation (POOF) on Saturday felicitated with the Kingdom of Edjekota/Ogor as they present their prayer day with the theme DELIVERANCE FROM THE TASK MASTER.

The foundation in their usual way of support for the kingdom also donated Snacks,and bottled water to those who attended the prayer day which POOF say it’s their little way of contributing to the success of the programme.

The event which had Chiefs, elders, Women and youths from the community in attendance, saw pastors praying for the foundation chairman, Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo, and calling on others to emulate the Chairman in his continuous support to the growth of the church and humanity

Others who prayerd their prayers to the foundation chairman include the President,

General of the kingdom, and HRM Okiiemute Onajite 0gere 1, the Ovie of Ogor Kingdom and his Cabinet members.

The secretary of the foundatio, Hon.Desmond Okpako Duke (Ikpugbu), represented the foundatiom at the event.