The Committee of Monotechnic and Polytechnic Librarians in Nigeria, COMPLIN, has commended the leadership of the National Board for Technical Education, while calling for a speedy release of the revised condition of service for Librarians.

COMPLIN Made this demand during their 59th regular meeting held at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti in 2021 in a communique signed by its Chairman Dr. Chris Enyia.

The statement read, “We commend the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling insecurity in the country, but prays that Government should intensify efforts to curtail the menace.

“We appreciate the effort of TETFund in ensuring functional development of library services in Polytechnics in Nigeria and called on TETFund to increase significantly the amount allocated for library intervention in Polytechnics and explore the possibility of including Monotechnics who have not benefited anything in its intervention programmes.

“We commend the creation of Centres of Excellence for special funding by TETFund and urged TETFund to sustain this development.

“We observe with concern the omission of Polytechnic Librarians in payment of responsibility allowance by IPPIS. The Executive Secretary, NBTE is implored to take all necessary actions to redress the situation with IPPIS noting that Polytechnic Librarians remain important stakeholders in the management of technical and vocational education.

“We frown at the noninclusion of Polytechnic Librarians in Governing Council meetings by some polytechnics and solicit for correction of this anomaly and include them as Principal Officers in attendance in because as Principal Officers they are responsible in performing critical functions that have to do with the day to day running of the institution.

“We also commend the creation of Zonal Offices by NBTE which is aimed at bringing its services closer to the institutions and initiate further advancement of the Polytechnic system”.