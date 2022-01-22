Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

Osun State Government on Friday said politicking would not stop distribution of food to vulnerable residents across the state.

Speaking at the 10th edition of Osun Food support scheme, held at the open ground of the Local Government Service Commission, State Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Lekan Badmus said Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is keen to ensure that the scheme diligently run throughout the first tenure in November 2022.

He said the scheme precede the politicking period, hence, the Governor is committed towards ensuring vulnerable residents are not denied access to social welfare scheme, especially food distribution.

“Politics won’t stop this programme, it is novel, and the Governor has stated his commitment to it, hence, politicking would not affect the scheme.

“Initially, people were scared about how we are going to finance it but the governor has shown his financial prowess to ensure that the programme is successful and he has assured residents of his commitment to it successful completion in November this year,” said Badmus.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji said nothing would stop the monthly Food Support Scheme as it was committed to championing the welfare and general well-being of the people, particularly the vulnerable segment of the populace, saying the positive feedback received from the beneficiaries have justified its noble intent.

He further disclosed that over 300,000 vulnerable households had benefited directly while many had also benefitted indirectly since the inauguration of the Scheme.

