By Omeiza Ajayi

A political pressure group, Alliance for Youth Inclusion in Government has warned politicians it described as infected with the 2023 ambition virus to stop running down perceived opponents who they feel could have an edge over others ahead of the general elections.

The alliance made the call following mixed reactions that have continued to trail the recent visit of the immediate-past Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development in Enugu state, Dr Victor Nnam to the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Old Government Lodge.

National Co-ordinator of the group, Chris Mustapha, in a statement Sunday in Abuja, expressed displeasure over the campaign of calumny against Dr Nnam following that visit.

He said: “We urge those who have been infected by the 2023 virus to stop spreading falsehood, concocted and planted by the foot soldiers of some disgruntled politicians who are envious of the growing popularity of Chief Nnam as their machinations cannot stop what God has ordained.

“As of today, he has not informed us of such intention, but we wouldn’t hesitate to garner support for him should he decide to heed the clarion call.

“Some of us at the national level who already know his capacity are fully aware that he wouldn’t disappoint the Youth Constituency if Ndi Enugu consider him worthy of leading them. Look, leadership comes with a lot of burden and Dr Nnam through his track records has shown that he is a man to watch.

“The New Year is here, and the politics of 2023 appears to have begun in earnest, a bit too late for those whose politics is the person of Dr. Victor Nnam. They are too busy talking about him and never talk about themselves.

“They are too busy throwing mud at Chief Nnam and never telling the people what they have in stock for the state. Interestingly, they have made the phenomenal history maker called Nnam, their politics.

“The new year message of many of those seeking political offices in 2023 or their sympathizers was laden with hysteria, there is for them a certain neurotic frenzy about the person of Surveyor Dr. Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam (VCN).

“The Youths across the country pushing the Youth O’clock fervency must rise up to the challenge and tell these present crop of politicians that youth is not a minus but a plus. We must sing the praises of young people doing profoundly in our political firmament, and VCN is one of them.

“We must also inform that Youth O’clock is not about alienation but a call for inclusive, effective, efficient and effectual leadership. In VCN, the Youths have found unequalled competency and capacity.

“Dr. Nnam is a testimony of responsible and responsive leader. The records are so glaring that the blind can see.”