By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A civil rights group known as Engage, Empower, Educate Initiative, on Tuesday, said that politicians should be held accountable for their pre-election promises on women’s rights and inclusiveness.

Executive Director of EEEI, Belema Meshack-Hart, who made this known while briefing journalists in Abuja, noted that most political leaders had not found it easy keeping their promises on gender-based issues.

He stated that at a time where elections were fast approaching, there was a need for stakeholders to create mechanisms with a view to hold political office holders accountable.

To this end, he said the EEEI has identified 22 gender-based issues in governance and floated the ‘Pink Debate’ where party candidates will highlight their agenda for women ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to him, besides mainstreaming gender-based issues at the fore of political discussions, the programme will also seek to reduce voter apathy and increase the level of participation of women and girls including those with disabilities in the electoral process.

“Working with the SDGs four – to educate the girl child; five – to ensure gender equality in Africa; 10 – to reduce inequality in Africa; and 16 – zsto bring peace in Africa; the Pink Debate is an activity in the Pink Vote Movement which aims to see 10,000,000 more women actively participate in elections with a view to leave no female behind,” he added.