By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

As part of efforts towards tackling security challenges in the country, the Nigerian Police High Command led by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, is organizing a two-day retreat for senior police officers in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba said, “Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police, and other Heads of Police formations are slated to participate.

CP Mba said, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba with the support of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel will on 7th and 8th February, 2022, host a 2-day Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers comprising Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police, and other Heads of Police Formations, in the beautiful city of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital.

“The Conference and Retreat, themed ‘The New Police Vision: A Roadmap for Stabilizing Internal Security in Nigeria’, is part of efforts by the current Police leadership to collaborate with critical stakeholders in driving a policing vision that would amongst other benefits, avail Police Strategic Managers with contemporary and vantage opportunities to effectively deliver on their mandates.

“It will also afford the Police leadership the opportunity to identify and set measurable crime fighting agenda for the Force in the year 2022.

“The IGP notes that the Conference and Retreat will equally provide a unique opportunity for the Strategic Managers of the Force and carefully selected Public Safety Experts to engage in peer review and cross-fertilization of ideas for improved internal security management in the country.

“This is in addition to providing new traction for driving the new NPF policy aimed at modernization, re-orientation and re-tooling of the Force.

“The IGP, while assuring the nation of concerted efforts at improving Police service delivery, public safety and crime management in the year 2022 and beyond, expresses belief that the Retreat will help to evolve new pathways to tackling crimes and other law enforcement challenges in the Country.”

