By Haruna Aliyu,Birning Kebbi

Armed policemen on Sunday took over the factional APC secretariat that was billed for commissioning by Senator Adamu Alieru in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the spokesperson Alhaji Dani Dododo said that police sealed their office after they secured permission from the police, DSS, NSCDC and the vigilante to commission the office” we were surprised when came in the morning to see police have taken over our office, it’s ours and the mammoth crowd we can force our ways in but we retreated because we are law abiding and peace loving people to avoid casualties he said.

Sani added that,as bonified members of the All progressives congress in Kebbi they have the right to open office to accommodate their supporters when they comes from the 21 local governments “our teaming loyalist are not please with what they did during the congresses,there was no congress but mere affirmation, we will remain in the party no body will force us out of Apc.

On what action will they take against the police he said their lawyer will serve them sermon because he was the one who submitted the letters to all the security agencies in Kebbi state.

In his speech at the venue which was later moved to horse race course in Birnin Kebbi Senator Muhammadu Adamu Alieru stated that,they took the decision to open another secretariat because justice was done to the people of Kebbi state during the congresses and the removal the former chairman Arch Bala Sani Kangiwa,his financial secretary Ali Nature and other executives of the party ” due process was not followed in their removal as a member of the National excos of Apc and the Senate leader Yahya Abdullahi are not aware of their deposition,they have approached the court to seek redress and we are in support of them, if they win the entire congress will be a nullity including the local governments polls which will hold in February 2022 he said.

The shifted commission had in attendance Senator Adamu Alieru,Senator leader Dr Yahya and huge party supporters.

The police image maker in kebbi State,Dsp Nafiu Abubakar vie telephone denied knowledge of the secretariat sealing of the earlier venue by the police.