As part of measures to make Edo State a safe haven for her people and investors, the Edo State Government through the interventionist agency, the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, EDSOGPADEC, has assured on the speedy completion of the Police Area Command Office in Uromehe, which is the first Area Command Office in the whole of Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

Chairman of EDSOGPADEC, Kennedy Osifo, gave the assurance on behalf of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at Uromehe in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the State, last Thursday, while leading the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command, CP Philip Ogbadu, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Miller Dantawaye and other members of the board on an inspection tour of the newly-converted Divisional Headquarters to the Area Command Office.

Addressing the CP, the EDSOGPADEC boss, said that though the plan for the structure was for that of the Divisional Headquarters, but having considered the fact that there is no existing Area Command Office in the whole of the Local Government Area, the Edo State Government, through his Commission, opted to build the first Area Command Office to serve the people in terms of security.

He said that the building is in line with the laid down specifications of Mr. Governor, especially with regard to the Make Edo Great Again, MEGA, agenda, saying it will enhance formidable security architecture in the locality to compete with the international best practices.

Osifo, asserted that plans are in top gear to build accommodation for the officers and men that would be posted to the area Command.

In his remarks, DCP Dantawaye, expressed appreciation to Governor Godwin Obaseki on the project, pointing out that the Area Command building will propel the officers that would be posted to the office to achieve the set objectives in terms of adequate policing, and reiterated the need to add more offices to give the building a standard Area Command Office like those in urban areas, while assuring of safe use of the facilities to achieve the desired results.

On the inspection tour were Mrs. Omosede Obamwonyi, representing Ovia North-East, Hon. Dudu Williams (representing Ikpoba-Okha), Hon. Abdulahi Imodagbe (Edo North0, Mr. Daniel Enebi (Edo Central), Mr. James Ufumwen, Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the board, and Mrs. Sophia Anigba Team Head, Public Relations and Media.

