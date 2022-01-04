Police rescue pregnant women, children, over 50 others from Zamfara bandits[photos]

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The rescued kidnap victims.

The Zamfara State Police Command said, on Tuesday, that it has rescued 97 kidnap victims during the onslaught against bandits in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkanah, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Gusau.

He said the victims included seven pregnant women, 19 babies aged between two to seven months, and 16 children, aged two to seven years.

Elkanah said the landmark achievement were recorded by the joint Tactical operatives in Shinkafi and Tsafe LGAs of the state.

According to him, “the rescue followed an extensive pressure mounted as a result of the ongoing Military operation around the camp of a notorious bandit’s kingpin known as Bello Turji that covers Shinkafi, Zurmi and Birnin Magaji Local Government areas.

“On January 3, Police Tactical operatives deployed at Shinkafi axis received an intelligence report that, some kidnapped victims were seen stranded in the bush.

“The Police operatives in collaboration with genuine repentant bandits and vigilante swung into action and rescued 68 victims from the forest.

“The victims were in captivity for over three months and they include 33 male adult, seven male children, three female children and 25 women including pregnant/nursing mothers.

“The victims were captured from Magarya, Maradun, Gusau of Zamfara State and Sabon Birni LGA in Sokoto State.

“Similarly, on Monday, January 3, Police Tactical operatives deployed in Tsafe axis acted on intelligence report and stormed Kunchin Kalgo forest in Tsafe LGA and rescued 29 kidnapped victims.

“The victims were abducted from three villages namely Adarawa, Gana and Bayawuri in Rijiya District of Gusau LGA over 60 days ago.

“They include 25 female including pregnant/nursing mothers and four male children. The victims were said to have been abducted by a bandits’ kingpin, Ado Aleru.

“All the rescued victims are currently receiving medical treatment from the joint medical teams of the State Government and the Police.

“They will be debriefed and handed over to the State Government before being reunited with their families,” CP Elkanah stated.

The Police boss, however, applauded the continuous support and assistance of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State to the police and other security agencies.

He noted that the kind gesture had gone along way in making security operatives more effective and efficient in the discharge of their duties.

Vanguard News Nigeria