By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Zamfara State Police Command has announced that its operatives have rescued 21 children, among which were 2 females who were kidnapped while going to an Almajiri school in Katsina.

SP Mohammed Shehu, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO),in a statement, explained that the children hailed from Rini village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

Earlier, BBC Hausa reported that the security agents got the information that the bandits had laid siege on the Gusau Funtua Road at the Kucheri axis where scores of people travelling in 5 vehicles were held hostage.

However, the security agents moved to the place and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel.

The police appealed to drivers and passengers to avoid night journey, pointing out that the bandits mostly, attack in the night.

