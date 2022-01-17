.

Recovers stolen car in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits on sighting a detachment of police along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road abandoned the 16 kidnapped victims and took to their heels.

The Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) in Kaduna state, ASP Muhammad Jalige said in a statement that ” on the 16th January 2022 the Kaduna Police Command through Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Buruku received information that some persons were sighted around masallaci area along Birnin Gwari road who were suspected to be victims of kidnapping.”

“On the strength of the report, the DPO immediately mobilized personnel on a rescue mission to the area. On sighting the advancing troops the hoodlums took to their heels leaving behind sixteen (16) victims whom the Operatives successfully rescued; namely, (1) Patience Markus ‘F’ (2) Mercy Musa ‘F’ (3) Gloria Sunday ‘F’ (4) Yunis Sunday ‘M’ (5) Peace Ayuba ‘F’ (6) Grace Sunday ‘F’ (7) Sarafina Sunday ‘F’ (8) Mechak Musa ‘M’. These mentioned victims are residents of Udawa village of Chikun LGA while (9) Musa Mudu ‘M’ (10) Joshua Mudu ‘M’ (11) Jummai Musa ‘F’ (12) Alfa Markus ‘M’ are of Gadagi Baggi Village of the same LGA. Meanwhile, (13) Abdulaziz Shola ‘M’ (14) Tanimu Muhammed ‘M’ (15) Mutari Idris ‘M’ and (16) Sani Musa ‘M’ are from Lagos, Kano, Zamfara and Niger states respectively.”

“The above success recorded by the Command is not unconnected with the community participation and vigilance cum prompt reportage to the security agencies thus, the Command is urging other communities to emulate same in a bit to secure our respective communities from criminal elements.”

“In another development, the Command had on the 16th January 2022 acted on a report that a Toyota Corolla vehicle was seen packed in a seemingly suspicious manner at old tipper garage Mando Kaduna.”

“The Police Operatives of the Command attached to Kawo Division immediately swung into action and recovered the vehicle with Reg.No KSF 674 HD Maroon in colour to the station for further investigation and possible arrest of the perpetrators. Meanwhile, preliminary investigation reveals that the said vehicle was snatched at gunpoint in Zaria metropolis as effort is on to identify the rightful owner.”

