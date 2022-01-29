By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – A total of 1597 valid applicants across all 23 local government areas will from Tuesday 1 February fight for Rivers state spots as ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) goes into Physical/Credentials Screening of candidates under Rivers Command.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers Command, CP Friday Eboka who disclosed this in a public notice weekend indicated that Rivers applicants would report to the Alfred Diete Spiff Civic Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt between 1st – 20th February 2022 for the physical/credential screening exercise.

Eboka, in the statement released by the Spokesperson, Rivers Command, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, urged candidates to come along with their National Identity Number (NIN) Slips, original and duplicate of relevant credentials, including printout of application profile page, completed guarantor’s form, white T-shirt and shorts (Knickers).

“They are also required to come along with recent passport photographs, two white flat files, and wear their facemask as the exercise will be carried out in strict compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols”, the statement emphasised.

Candidates are scheduled to appear at the venue of the screening at 0800hrs daily on the date indicated against their local government begining with Abua/Odual and closing with TAI LGAs in alphabetical order.