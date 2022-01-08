By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Two commercial buses allegedly conveying 32 children from Benue state to Ede in Osun state were Saturday morning intercepted by the Benue State Police Command’s anti-crime squad code-named Operation Zenda, at Ameladu in Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The conveyor of the children, Mrs. Linda Akaasema who claimed to own an orphanage in Osun state said that the children who were mostly teenagers made of up 13 boys and 19 girls were all students.

According to the woman the children who were inmates of Akaasema Child Care Foundation which was registered in Benue state but operational in Osun state, only came home for the Yuletide festivities.

Explaining further, Mrs. Akaasema said the children were from Zaki Biam, Jootar and other towns in Ukum LGA sharing common boundaries with Taraba state.

She could not however provide any documentary evidence to back up her claims of owning an orphanage as well as prove that the children were actually in school.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene confirmed the development saying investigation into the matter was ongoing.

