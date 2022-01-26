James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday killed two bandits in a fierce gun battle at Saala Orile forest, where the bandits were attacking some Fulani herders.

Also, an Inspector of police, by name of Omolayo Olajide, lost his life during the gun duel.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi told newsmen that, upon the distress call, the DPO Ayetoro police division, CSP Bernard Ediogboyan, led his men and operatives of the Joint Security Intervention Squad (JSIS) to the scene.

The bandits were gunned down following a distress call received by policemen attached to Ayetoro division, that a group of bandits were attacking some Fulani herdsmen at Isaala Orile forest.

Oyeyemi explained that on sighting the policemen, the bandits opened fire on them and the policemen replied fire for fire.

He noted that, at the end of the encounter which lasted for about twenty minutes, two among the bandits were shot dead while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

He listed items recovered from the bandits as; three locally made guns, sixteen live cartridges, assorted criminal charms, one cutlass, one small phone, and one unregistered Bajaj motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who expressed sadness over the death of the police officer while fighting the bandits had directed that the escaped members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to justice.

The CP also condole with the family of the late inspector and assured them that his death will not be in vain.

Vanguard News Nigeria