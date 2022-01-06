By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Thursday flagged off the Nigerian Police Special Desk for Persons with Disability at Force headquarters with a declaration that by law and global Protocols, they (persons with disability) deserve to be treated with respect and dignity and must be accorded due services without being discriminated against in any way.

“The NPF Special Desk for the Persons with Disability (PWD) therefore, is an advocacy desk to give effect to this noble course to enable the Force avail Persons With Disability unfettered access to police services, promote the dignity of their person, discourage stigmatization and stereotyping, and give full effect to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act, 2018”, he said.

Disclosing that, “Person’s with Disability may be different in a kind but are certainly equal to us all” he said, “The initiative was informed by the resolve of the current Police leadership to ensure that the Force remains at the forefront of contemporary policing practices which also advocates mainstreaming and inclusiveness for Persons with Disability in our broad internal security framework.

​He recalled that “On 3rd December 2021, as part of the programs lined up by the Force to commemorate the International Day for Persons with Disability, he (IGP Alkali) approved the establishment of Special Disability Desks in Police Commands and Formations, nationwide.

“Upon my appointment as the Inspector General of Police, I set out to run a Police Force that is committed, not only to fighting crimes and enhancing public safety in the country, but also to continually advance police service delivery within the framework of citizens’ consent, accountability, trust, inclusiveness, and the rule of law.

“What we are witnessing today is one of such initiatives to further entrench this policy thrust towards ensuring that our officers across boards are civil, polite and professional at all times. ​I am constantly being briefed on the interactions by the Force Public Relations Officer and his team on behalf of the Force with the Executive Secretary of the National Commission and his team, on the terms of reference of the NPF Disability Desk.

“I have equally approved the setting-up of a focal centre to be domiciled at the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja and the National Centre for Persons with Disability (NCPWD), to coordinate the activities of the Desk Offices, identify and provide training needs to Police personnel who will serve as the Disability Desk Officers (DDO) to enable us to achieve the stated objectives of alleviating the numerous challenges faced by Persons with Disability in the country, especially as related to police services.

“​I am confident that this initiative, would amongst other benefits, help in bridging any hitherto existing gap between the Nigeria Police and the Persons with Disability with a view to ensuring justice and equality for this important stratum of our society. I commend the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba and the Executive Secretary of National Centre for Persons with Disability (NCPWD), Mr David Lalu and their teams for this commendable initiative and dedication which has brought this innovation to fruition today.

“The Nigeria Police, under my watch, remains committed to well-thought-out and goal-driven innovations such as the Special Disability Desk being launched here today. In firmly supporting this initiative, all Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in our respective Zonal and State Commands and the FCT have been adequately briefed on the essence of the Special Disability Desk and have been directed to ensure its functionality as situated under the Police Public Relations Offices across the Federation”.

