James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police command has confirmed the abduction of two staff of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) around Isara on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway end of Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard in a telephone conversation in Abeokuta, the State capital, said the incident happened on Sunday.

Oyeyemi added that the police is working round the clock to rescue the victims.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the victims were on their way to Lagos from Ibadan when the car in which they were travelling broke down around 6:45 am, and while in the process of fixing the car, the gunmen in military camouflage emerged from the bush and marched them away.

Reacting to the incident, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Tope Adaramola said the kidnappers had contacted the management demanding N20million for each of the victims to regain freedom.

He added that the kidnappers used the mobile phone of one of the victims to demand the ransom, adding that the management had equally reported the incident to the Police

Adaramola added that those abducted were junior workers of the council, that their salaries were not up to N60,000.

