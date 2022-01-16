By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State Police Command has set up a panel to investigate the alleged involvement of a Divisional Police Officer, DPO, fingered in artisanal refining of petroleum products in the state.

Recalled that the Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike has in efforts to end artisanal refining of petroleum products in the state had said a DPO, name not given, was involved in the illegal business.

READ ALSO;AU, Afreximbank, AfCFTA inaugurate Pan-African payment, settlement systems

Wike had tasked the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Friday Eboka, to immediately transfer the unnamed officer from the area and investigate the allegation.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the CP has constituted a panel to commence the investigation of the said officer.

Iringe-Koko said the officer who is yet to be named was redeployed out of the area after he was fingered in the act, noting that the panel headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The statement read: “The Rivers State Police Command, received with concern, the news making the rounds that a Divisional Police Officer in the state, is involved in illegal bunkering activities.

“The officer was immediately redeployed and a panel headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police inaugurated to investigate the matter. The outcome shall be made public and the officer punished appropriately if the allegations are confirmed.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Eboka Friday wishes to reiterate the commitment of the command to support the state government in its war against illegal oil bunkering and assures the public that the command will not spare any indicted person no matter how highly placed he or she may be.”