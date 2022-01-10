Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of six persons in connection with a gun battle between hoodlums and local hunters leading to the death of one person.

It was gathered that some hoodlums at the weekend stormed a woman’s shop selling soft drinks at Sango Junction, Ikire, Irewole local government headquarters of Osun, demanding money.

Shortly after giving the group money, according to a witness Ajibola Kamaru, another group stormed the shop demanding money, but the shop owner, a lady, identified as Lara, turned down their demand on the premise that she just paid another group.

Rather than leave the shops, the hoodlums insisted on being paid. The shop owner allegedly alerted a local hunters group, which stormed the shop with a view to sending the hoodlums away but they were resisted.

“The situation escalated to fisticuffs and even gunshot leading to the death of a yet to be identified person. The shop was also vandalised and goods destroyed”, Ajibola disclosed.

Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said six persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, adding the investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

She added that normalcy has returned to the community, while police are still trailing others involved in the incident.

