Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has arrested a notorious fraudster, Imaobong Kelvin Akpan who has been impersonating the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, through a fraudulent Facebook account with the username “Umo Eno”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, who disclosed this while parading Akpan alongside six murder suspects yesterday, at the police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, said the fraudster was arrested on December 14, 2021, by the investigation unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

MacDon also disclosed that the fraudster who is also a sex maniac uses the said Facebook account to lure innocent and unsuspecting ladies to hotels, have carnal knowledge of them with a promise to assist them secure jobs.

He stated, “On 1 4/12/2021 at about 11:00 am, based on a petition to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, detectives of the General Investigation Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Uyo arrested one Imaobong Kelvin Akpan of No. 47 Akpasak Estate, Off Oron Road, Uyo.

“The said Imaobong Kelvin has been impersonating the Honourable Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno through a fraudulent Facebook account with username “Umo Eno”.

“He further used the Commissioner’s photograph as profile picture. The suspect who is a notorious fraudster and sex maniac confessed to have fraudulently created the Facebook account.

“He uses the said account to lure innocent and unsuspecting ladies to hotels, have carnal knowledge of them with promise to assist them secure jobs while defrauding others of various sums of money running into millions.

“He succeeded in luring more than ten ladies through the fraudulent Facebook account and had sexual intercourse with them at various hotels while posing as the Personal Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner for lands”

The PPRO listed the exhibits recovered from the suspect to include, two Glo, two Airtel and one MTN SIM cards that he uses interchangeably to contact his victims as well as two phones, seven dollars and five yuan.

He warned fraudsters, impersonators and those involved in other heinous crimes within the State to desist forthwith or have the law to contend with as the Command would spare no resources in sustaining the prevailing peace being enjoyed in the state.

He added that on December 4, 2021, at about 10:40 am, Detectives of Ibesikpo Asutan Division arrested one Emmanuel Enobong a.k.a “Eno” for a murder case following a tip-off.

“The suspect was fingered in the murder of one Barr. Sunday Akpan who prior to his death was the Legal Adviser to Eteidung Chief Moses Eyo Etim, the factional village Head of Nung Ukana Ikot Efere, Ibesikpo Asutan L.G.A.



” Similarly, on 25/11/2021 at about 8:00 am, Operatives of Oron Division arrested one Ruth Ebah, Favour Peter Edward, ‘f’ Peter Edward ‘m’; Ating Ubokulo ‘m’ and Asuqwo Okwong ‘m’ in connection with the murder of one Patience Ating Ubokulo of Oron L.G.A.

“Investigation revealed that the deceased left home on 21/11/2021 at about 7:30 pm in company of Favour Peter Edward and Peter Edward on the invitation of one Victor (other names unknown) of Menita Hotel, Oron where they sat and drank.

“After drinking, one of the suspects, Peter Edward took the deceased out from the drinking bar but did not return home with her.

“After a few days, body parts of the deceased were found in a bag by passersby”, the PPRO stated.

