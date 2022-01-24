By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Police in Rivers State said they have arrested a man whose lover was found dead in their room after he allegedly fled home for days.

Confirming the development in Port Harcourt yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command, DSP. Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspect has been detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

Iringe-Koko said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Friday Eboka, upon the arrest has ordered a full scale investigation into the allegation that the suspect knew what led to the death of his lover, Ifeoma.

She said, “The suspect that allegedly murdered his lover has been arrested and detained at the State CID. Investigation has started on the incident.”

It is suspected that Kelechi had killed Ifeoma and abandoned her in the house for four days before it was recovered that Ifeoma was dead by neighbours.

A senior policeman, who pleaded anonymity gave the name of the suspect simply as Kelechi, saying that the suspect had fled home some days before neighbours in their compound discovered the decomposing body of his lover, Ifeoma Uzoigwe popularly called Oyibo.

The officer said the incident happened in December, 2021 at Woke street, off Chirubim road, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

Also Mr. Chinonye Anurum, the caretaker of the compound where the incident happened said the suspect was arrested by Nkpolu Police Division with the help of the suspect’s immediate family who trailed him to his hideout almost one month after the incident.

Meanwhile, the Centre For Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has commended the role played by members of the immediate family of the suspect which led to his arrest.