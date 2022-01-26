By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi —THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has replied the Nigeria Police and Army in Imo State, telling them to stop deceiving the public with lies, describing the two security agencies in Imo State as feeding fat from lies against it and Eastern Security Network, ESN.

The agitating group also alleged that the two security agencies derive pleasure in dishing out fake information and falsehood to blackmail IPOB and ESN.

READ ALSO:Raise alarm when criminals apply to join Police — PSC chairman charges Nigerians

The pro Biafra group therefore, described the claims by the two security agencies, the Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Army, that they discovered Eastern Security Network, ESN ,camps in Lilu and Orsumoghu in Anambra State, Mbaise and Obowo in Imo State as fabricated blatant lies to justify their further destruction of more communities in the South East.

IPOB also raised the alarm that a fake media group is being floated in its name by some faceless people to dupe unsuspecting people and urged its members, supporters and sympathizers to beware of such fraudsters masquerading as IPOB’s Media Group, that such does not exist in IPOB.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “Nigerian security agents should stop lying against us, we have no camp anywhere,” wondered why the two security agencies in Imo State cannot stop deceiving the public over feats they never achieved but only specialise in dishing out lies.

IPOB statement read: “The global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to once again, debunk the falsehood and propaganda by the Nigerian Army and Police against innocent Biafran youths, especially Eastern Security Network, ESN, operatives.

“The Nigeria Army Commander as well as the Commissioner of Police in Imo State derive pleasure in dishing out fake information and falsehood to deceive the public all in a futile attempt to disrepute IPOB members and ESN operatives, and we keep wondering why they cannot stop deceiving the public over feats they never achieved, but only specialise in dishing out lies.

“We therefore, once again declare that contrary to fabricated lies by the security agencies, the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police, IPOB or ESN, have no camp anywhere in Anambra, Imo or any state in South East. IPOB or ESN does not operate from camps.

“The Hope Uzodimma led Imo State government instructed soldiers to go from house to house, searching for IPOB members and in the process, many innocent youths including members of IPOB, were abducted, with many unaccounted for, while many others are still dumped in many detention facilities across the country.

“We call for the release of these victims, we do not know why innocent Igbo and other Biafran youths will be languishing in security agencies’ cells for committing absolutely no crime while terrorist herdsmen are roaming freely and causing more horrific crimes in Nigeria.

“May we also warn our people not to fall prey to fraudulent elements masquerading as IPOB Media Team working for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, MNK. We declare without equivocations that there is no such group called IPOB Media Team working for MNK. IPOB has no such group.

“Our people should beware and not allow people to defraud them in the name of IPOB. IPOB does not engage in fund raising and any such fund raising not approved by the leadership of IPOB, which is the Directorate of State, DOS, is not genuine and should be disregarded.

“Our people should avoid those engaging in such fraudulent fund raising in the name of IPOB or our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu anywhere in the world. We take directives only from DOS and no other group or person.”