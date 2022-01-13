Condemns recent murder

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has warned warring communities in the recent mayhem in Plateau State that no group should take the law into its hands in the name of retaliation.

President Buhari, who expressed sadness about the fresh killings in Bassa Local Government of Plateau State, said that the incident was not in keeping with the principles of the peace agreements reached between the Irigwe and the Fulani in the area.

READ ALSO:PDP Reps’ caucus felicitates Tambuwal at 56

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu on Thursday in Abuja, said as a society, there is no place for the sort of violence witnessed in the state.

Describing the violence unacceptable, the President said the recent incident was not in keeping with the principles of the peace agreements reached between the Irigwe and the Fulani in the area.

The statement quoted the President as saying, “My thoughts are with the families of the victims in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.”

He urged the various communities in the area, and particularly the Plateau State Interreligious Council to do everything possible to commit to the peace agreement and prevent it from falling apart.

He said, “Every group taking the law into their hands claims to be retaliating. As a society, there is no place for this sort of violence. This is unacceptable.”

The President commended Governor Simon Lalong for the state government’s handling of the incident so far.