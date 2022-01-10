By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Multiple sources have confirmed a fresh attack at the Ncha village, Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

The sources say the two victims of the latest incident were ambushed on their way to a farm in the village, while one was killed, the other sustained a gunshot injury in her mouth and had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was also gathered that one man was earlier ambushed and killed at the nearby Nzhwerenvi community of the same Chiefdom while working on his farm last Friday.

Although the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Uba could not be reached for comment at the time of this report, Davidson Malison, the National Publicity Secretary, Irigwe Development Association, IDA, Danjuma Auta, and one other person from the Chiefdom who didn’t want to be named confirmed the incident.

According to Malison, “On the 7th January 2022, a 49-year-old Mr. Timeh Evi was ambushed and killed at his irrigation farm in Nzhwerenvi village. Till now, his dead body has not been recovered as the attackers either made away with the body or dumped it somewhere. Only traces of his blood was found on the farm. His motorcycle and water pump machine were also carted away.

“Early morning of today (10/1/2022), Fulani militia ambushed and attacked two people on their way to farm at Ncha village. One was killed while the other sustained a gunshot injury in her mouth and had been taken to the hospital for treatment. Fulani militia has been attacking and ambushing these days without remorse including during Christmas and New Year Celebrations.”

Auta added, “The situation around the axis is still tense as the marauders have been spotted gathering in an attempt to unleash another terror. Let’s intensify prayers for the land.”

