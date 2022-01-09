By Marie-Therese Nanlong

For whatever reason, 22 years old Alamba Denis gained admission to further his study at Jos ECWA Theological Seminary, JETS. JETS is a training ground for people who ought to have sound moral values so they can positively impact the society and curb the high moral decadence pervading it.

But Denis, contrary to these values, is accused of defrauding, using forged logos of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and Industrial Training Fund, ITF.

He was arrested on Friday in Jos, Plateau State by the police.

He allegedly forged ITF’s skill acquisition form, selling it to unsuspecting public for N700, while claiming the Fund is partnering with CAN, for youths and women empowerment. Confessing after his arrest, the suspect said he started the activity in December 2021 to raise funds for his academic pursuit and he had realized about N85,000 before he was arrested.

It was gathered that he had engaged the service of two women to photocopy the forged forms and sell them to women and youths and his targets were Christian youths and women.

He said, “I am a student of Jos ECWA Theological Seminary (JETS). I forged ITF form for a skill acquisition programme and sold to members of the public. I forged the form in December 2021 because I was sent away from school for lack of payment of tuition fee and I had nobody to assist me, so I was selling it to pay my school fees.

“I printed the original copy and gave it to two women who are photocopying and selling it to people. The women realized N85,000 and handed over the money to me.”

The suspect, who hails from Gashish District, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, added he had no intention of engaging anyone who bought the form. “It is a lie, there is no skill acquisition programme anywhere, I just wanted to get money out of desperate Nigerians for my school”, he stated.

“I chose ITF because they normally help people and I brought the name of CAN into the deal because if people see CAN, they will be interested in the form.”

While acknowledging the consequences of his action, he pleaded, “I understand the consequences of the crime I have committed and I am pleading with the Industrial Training Fund and the Nigeria Police to show mercy and I promise to pay all the money I have collected from the public.” Responding, ITF’s Director of Administration and Human Resources, Ishola Tajudeen, advised Nigerians to be conscious of the activities of fraudsters who are bent on defrauding innocent people.