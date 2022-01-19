By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency in the National Assembly, Yusuf Gagdi has declared that only the candidate is chosen by the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong would be supported to succeed the Governor in 2023.

He alluded that the Governor would consult widely with relevant stakeholders and bring out an acceptable candidate that would not be rejected by the All Progressives Congress, APC as well as the people of the State.

Gagdi insisted the Governor bringing a successor will ensure that “by the will of God that we have a Governor that can determine and decide who succeeds him on the Plateau.”

It would be recalled that since the inception of democratic rule, no Governor in the State has ever installed a successor. Attempts by former Governors Joshua Dariye and Jonah Jang to bring successors were unsuccessful, pundits think that the current Governor may not break the jinx.

However, at a parley with youths from his constituency in Jos, the lawmaker noted he is awaiting the Governor’s choice and appealed to his supporters to follow in his footsteps.

He also called on Nigerians to emulate his constituency which, though populated with “more than 70% Christian electorates,” he as a Muslim, was elected as the representative, indicating that there is tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

According to him, “Every political party has leadership, Lalong is the leader of the APC in Plateau State, Lalong is the leader of the APC in Northern Nigeria being the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum. As the Governor, he is the symbol of leadership, and anybody conscious of the development of Plateau should not be separated from continuity.

“We need continuity to continue with the APC programme in the State and as his ardent supporter, I am waiting for Governor Lalong to finish the consultation and give us directive. Whenever he gives the directive, Gagdi will be at the centre of it and we will make sure through the will of God that we have a Governor that determines and decides who succeeds him on the Plateau.”

On the peaceful coexistence in his constituency he noted, “Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam is a good example of the American democracy in Nigeria. My constituency is controlled by more than 70% Christian electorate, I am a Muslim, I was elected by Christians. Where do you see that in the whole of Nigeria? It is only in PKK that you see that both Christians and Muslims don’t trust their leaders based on any sentiments be it religion or ethnicity.

“They choose leaders based on their capacity to deliver. PKK is one of the federal constituencies that has proved to be a mini America in terms of democracy.”