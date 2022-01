From left: Mrs Adebanjo Adefunke, CNA – PRO, Mr Ajape Mathew, CNA – Assistant Secretary ,Mr Oludayo Taiwo, FCNA – Vice Chairman ,Mrs Oluwanishola Ibironke, FCNA – Treasurer,Hon. Oni Olubode, FCNA – First Branch Chairman,Alhaji Binuyo Taofeek, FCNA – Newly elected Branch Chairman, Mr Makut Ibrahim, FCNA – Chairman Branches and Benevolent Committee of ANAN, Mrs Eniola Yetunde, FCNA – Secretary,Alhaji Ishola- Lemomu T A – Immediate past Branch Chairman, Dr Anselem Chiamogu, FCNA – Member, Branches and Benevolent Committee of ANAN,Deacon Oyebanji Ezekiel, FCNA – Former Branch Chairman ,Mrs Ikoyo-Eweto Yvonne, CNA – Immediate past Assistant Secretary,Alhaja (Mrs) Alabi Kafilat, FCNA – Ex-Officio II

RELATED NEWS