Fast-rising phenomenal Nigerian rap artiste, Oluwatobi Famujimi, popularly known by his stage name BADOOLEE, is set to release his much-anticipated EP titled ‘TOBYD’ in February 2022, TOBYD stands for The Original Bad Yoruba Demon and is just right after the release of his first and exciting EP ‘LEVEL UP’.

While ‘LEVEL UP’ focused on his growth in terms of versatility where his craft and lyrical prowess is concerned, he is now coming into his element and being his true self, which is a mix of many exciting shades. This EP promises to not only be fire but also a game-changer and it’s all featured 5 tracks all feed into the narrative

With this new EP, Badoolee says the journey to making it was exhilarating and an educational curve for him. The EP will feature songs such as ‘Belly Waist Deep’ which Is currently on all digital streaming platforms and already making waves with 19,500 streams on Audiomack and over 22,000 plays across all digital streaming platforms. Other songs on the EP include ‘ DONT LIE’, ‘PON ME’, ‘MORE’ ft Ter’E and ‘HOLY MF’ which features Star P who himself is a fresh and exciting sound. TOBYD ‘THE EP’ is one for the books and is a must-listen.

BADOOLEE- INTRODUCTION

Oftentimes, we’d get questions such as how did you come about the name BADOOLEE?

The answer is quite simple.

If Olamide and D’banj would have a kid, BADOOLEE would be the product of such union

One of his popular releases titled ‘BRODA BODE’ shows how he showcases his raw talent, showmanship and skills on the microphone, all while incorporating his native dialect (YORUBA). Since then, he has gone on to release several sensational singles amongst which are ‘GUAP’, ‘FWML’, ‘STORY’, ‘JOGODO’, ‘SCREAM’ and ‘BELLY WAIST DEEP’ just to name a few.

TRACKLIST

TOBYD short for The Original Bad Yoruba Demon is more so a quick glimpse into the behind the scenes of a Yoruba demon’s everyday life in relationships.

The 5 tracks on TOBYD ‘EP’ all represent an element of Badoolee’s life, desires, and proclivities.

DON’T LIE

Is a song about love and commitment which tries to ask deep questions that many can relate to in terms of relationships.

BELLY WAIST DEEP

Is a fiery 2- minute plus banger, in which BADOOLEE makes you of a charged beat to pass across his insights into his life, where music and fake love is concerned.

PON ME

Is an Afro-dancehall that shows BADOOLEE’s raunchy/sultry side.

HOLY MF

Is a vibe that incorporates Afro-pop to tell a story about good vibe and positivity, it features Star P who brings a fresh and exhilarating sound to the hook.

MORE

This is a song about promises and fears of broken promises in relationships and intimacy.

BADOOLEE is and all tracks promise to be wildly acclaimed hits.

Vanguard News Nigeria