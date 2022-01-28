By Gabriel Ewepu

IN the bid to improve healthcare delivery services in Nigeria, PharmAccess Nigeria, has awarded one of the leading healthcare providers, Evercare Hospital Lekki with SafeCare level 5 status.

PharmAccess’ SafeCare level 5 certification makes Evercare Hospital Lekki to become the first hospital in Nigeria to attain this status in the nation’s healthcare industry.

The award by PharmAccess is based on the hospital’s achievement and outstanding performance in healthcare delivery services including measured improvement.

In a statement issued by the Country Director, PharmAccess Foundation, Njide Ndili, acknowledged the expertise of the management and staff of the 165-bed complex which was fully unveiled in March 2021 and has gone on to show unprecedented healthcare professionalism and improvement.

Ndili also urged them to sustain the level they have attained and improve on their achievement and continue to show resilience in innovation, creativity, and commitment to excellent healthcare delivery services with best international practices.

Meanwhile, in the statement, the SafeCare Director of Quality, Dr Ibironke Dada, pointed that PharmAccess Nigeria will continue to expand and scale its SafeCare Quality Improvement Methodology to support both public and private healthcare facilities across all levels.

Also, according to the Quality Manage, PharmAccess Nigeria, Peggy Imoniovu who presented the SafeCare Baseline Quality Assessment Report said most facilities take as many as five years before getting to the SafeCare level 5 but Evercare has achieved this in less than a year of operations.

She noted that while the average score of most healthcare facilities on the SafeCare program is 70 per cent, Evercare had scored 83 per cent making it higher than most.

Meanwhile, the Medical Director, EverCare, Dr Adefemi Daniel, elated with joy appreciated PharmAccess Foundation for the partnership, and also congratulated staff of the hospital for their hard-work, and charged them to serve with more commitment and professionalism.

SafeCare standards are divided into 13 different service elements, covering a full range of medical to non-medical aspects of care. The standards allow for bench marking across the health system and the SafeCare tools can be used by partners, governments, and healthcare providers to improve the services they provide for people. SafeCare offers a range of services among which are the SafeCare steps, Quality platform and Accreditation of healthcare facilities.