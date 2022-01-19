.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South, Ambrosini Sambo, has asked the party’s hierarchy to perish the thought of zoning the national chairmanship position to any region.

According to him, the speculations that some APC leaders were already pushing this agenda was already doing a lot of damage to the unity among party members.

He noted that in any democratic setting, party members should be allowed to contest freely for leadership positions to pave way for the emergence of an acceptable candidate.

Recall that the Chairman of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni had announced that the National Convention of the Party will hold on February 26, this year.

Sambo, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, disclosed that there were plans to impose a leader on the party through the zoning of its chairmanship position to the North-Central.

He said that while zoning the Presidency to the South was understandable, the chairmanship seat of the party must not be zoned to any particular geo-political zone in order to encourage internal democracy.

“This spells doom for the party. The decision to impose this candidate from the North-Central on the party as the chairman will destabilise the party. Every well-meaning party member should not support this.

“This is the plan of the enemies APC to destroy the party which we fought so hard to build, we will resist this move. The party Chairman is open to other zones to contest,” Sambo noted.

The APC chieftain, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in what he described as an injustice to the party before it will be too late.

“This is the time we need President Buhari to speak to the Caretaker Chairman to desist from throwing our great party into chaos by imposing someone on the party as its National Chairman,” Sambo noted.

He urged the APC to learn from the past when parties imposed leaders on their followers and how such parties ended up in chaos.

“I want to see our party win the presidential election in 2023, I want our party to also capture all the states and the National Assembly in the 2023 general election, but with the current sabotage by some persons in our party, I am afraid it may not be feasible,” Sambo added.

