•Equities investment grows 47.8 %

By Peter Egwuatu

Investments in Federal Government securities dominated pension fund portfolio in the first nine months of 2021, increasing by 7.9 percent to N8.2 trillion from N7.6 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020.

Industry experts attributed the situation to higher returns in terms of interest rates in the government securities as well as the relatively low risk factor.

Notably, in 2020 the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, significantly reduced interest rates on government securities apparently, to re-direct funds to the real sector at lower rates, but that decision redirected funds from the fixed income market to the equities market.

The federal government securities include: FGN bonds, Treasury bills, Agency bonds, Sukuk bonds and Green bonds.

Meanwhile, the pensioners’ money invested in equities, both domestic and foreign markets, also grew by 47.8 per cent to N978.7 billion at the end of September 2021 from N662.2 billion in the same period of 2020.

Financial Vanguard’s findings show that the volatility and downturn in the capital market activities have also been cited as other reasons for moving pension funds away from equities.

Portfolio breakdown

A review of the data from the Nigeria Pension Commission, PenCom, shows that Pension Funds Administrators, PFAs, as at September 2021, invested N7.8 trillion on FGN bonds, Treasury bills N283.9 billion, Agency bond N13.8 billion , Sukuk Bonds 79.8 billion and Green bunds N11.9 billion, making a total of N8.2 trillion.

In the corresponding period of 2020, they invested FGN bonds of N6.6trillion and Treasury bills of N780.6 billion, Agency bonds N10.6 billion, Sukuk bonds N107.6 and Green bonds N13.0 billion, making a total of N7.6 trillion.

Analysts’ insights

Reacting to this development, analyst and Head of Investment and Research at Fidelity Securities Limited, FSL, Mr Victor Chiazor, said: “The rise in PFAs’ investments in Government securities over the last five years was triggered by the high interest rate environment during these years.

The only exception was year 2020 when the government significantly reduced its interest rate to re-direct capital to the real sector at interest friendly rates and that decision redirected funds from the fixed income market to the equities market. Though, that capital flow towards equities was short lived when the government began to raise interest rate in the early part of 2021 triggering a reversal of capital from the equities market back to Government securities.”

For the PFAs to increase investment in equities, he said: “To keep retail and PFA interest in the equities market, the government will need to keep the interest rate environment low in a bid to encourage more participation in the equities market. We expect PFA investment in the new financial year to continue to grow but investments in equities will be based on the yield environment, performance of the equities market during the year and the political dynamics in the new year.”

In his own part, analyst and Managing Director/CEO of APT Securities and Funds Limited, Mallam Garba Kurfi, said: “The Investment in FGN Bonds by PFAs is necessary because of its availability when compared with the other Investment; more than N8.0 trillion in the Nigerian financial market were invested into Bonds. There are no any available instruments to invest like Bonds. There is a need for more financial products that can give alternative to Bonds in the financial markets in order to attract Pensions Funds Investments.”

On its expectation for the coming year, he said: “I do not expect any changes in the patterns of Investment by 2022 for PFAs. As a result of election by 2023 the year 2022 will likely be affected by that. The previous trend doesn’t show much positive trend prior to election and these may be same with 2022.”

Reacting as well, analyst and Vice Executive Chairman, HighCap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri, said: “That PFAs’ investment in government securities rose more than equities in the past five years is not surprising. Self preservation is the first law of survival.

PFAs have taken preservative measures due to the dangers posed to investment in Nigeria since 2015 by the fragile business environment.

Their action has been justified considering the fact that Nigeria suffered two deadly Stagflation during this period of assessment. Whenever the economy is in distress, capital migrates to the safety of government securities because of their guilt edged protection. “

Furthermore, he said: “The high interest rate environment in Nigeria after the global meltdown in 2008, massively increased the yield on government debt. At a point, the yield curve was even inverted causing financial assets to drain into short term government debt. Since 2008 up to mid 2020, the yield on equities grossly underperformed government debt. That made investment in debt more profitable amidst its higher safety.

Equities market has generally been depressed since 2015 due to the weak fundamentals of the economy. Good macroeconomic conditions favour equities and negatively tradeoff on debt. Since 2015, Nigeria’s macroeconomic condition has been appalling.

Notwithstanding the expansionary monetary policy of CBN in mid 2020 which crashed interest rate and forced financial assets to exit debt for equities up to 1st quarter of 2021, debt has been the preferred investment by PFAs and other institutional investors. With the gradual rise in yield on debt, since Q2 2021, demand for equities has slowed down.

“There is tradeoff between equities and debt. Yield is an important factor in this balance. Normally, yield should tilt in favour of equities because they are riskier. Hence, investors who have the risk appetite and who seek higher returns flood to equities. If yield on equities reflect the expected yield premium, financial assets will naturally migrate to equities. Equities will be attractive on sustainable basis if economic fundamentals are strong and have bright prospects. The forced depression of yield on debt so as to prop up equities done by Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN last year in difference to economic stability cannot sustain attraction to equities for long.”

Continuing, he said: “PFAs manage funds that have safety as the cardinal goal. The equities market as it is now may not fully meet that goal. Additionally, the higher yield on equities between Q2 2020 and Q1 2021 no longer exist. Therefore, they have no incentive to assume a higher risk by betting on equities. In fact, majority of PFA assets poured into equities during the low yield period on debt have been withdrawn back to debt as interest rate rises. I believe PFAs will maintain their conservative stance from now to 2023 because of sociopolitical and economic malaise that will assault equities in Nigeria.

“From now to 2023, debt will continue to dominate the Stock Market because of three main negative factors that may depress the economy and by extension injure equities. First is the pervasive nationwide insecurity, second is the crowding out effect of government’s borrowing to finance budget deficit and lastly, the usual penultimate year to general election syndrome which has always worked against equities. However, the recent marginal recovery of equities is likely to continue to end of 2021 due to reopening of borders and increase in economic activities.”