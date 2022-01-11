By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Tuesday, said the party will generate funds to run its affairs on the completion of its national secretariat in Abuja.

Ayu who stated this when members of the PDP’s National Working Committee, NWC, accompanied him on an inspection tour of party facilities in the FCT, promised to explore any legitimate option to generate funds to complete the project.

Made up of 11 floors, the edifice, located at the Central Business District, has dragged on for years and eventually stalled when the party lost power at the centre in 2015.

Addressing newsmen at national secretariat building, Ayu commended the quality of work done, noting that the project has reached an advanced stage, preparatory to completion.

“After so many years, we have lost a lot of revenue. The building is on 11 floors- two underground floors, and nine floors off the ground.

“The PDP will occupy three floors, and the rest will be commercialized to generate revenue for the party. And this is Central Business District. So not completing it means we have lost a lot of revenue.

“The structure is complete. The briefing I have, is that, it is actually getting to finishing stages, and most of the critical components on ground, have been moves for safe keeping.

“At Wadata Plaza, we are challenged by lack of adequate Office space. So the party will now discuss with all stakeholders of the party and explore the necessary avenue for completing this edifice.

“We believe that apart from the critical holders in the party, we’ll look for other ways advised by experts to look into commercial considerations. I think it is possible to look for ways in the commercial sector to complete this building,” he said.

Continuing, the former Senate President described the secretariat as “a building that must be completed,” stressing that “it must never be allowed to remain wasted as is it. So the next way forward is to explore all possible avenues to complete this building.

“Every option will be considered. It is too premature for me to say categorically that this is exactly what we will do, but we will consider every possible option to make sure that this building is completed and use it to generate revenue for the party and provide sufficient offices for the party.”

Senator Ayu was accompanied on the inspection tour by Samuel Anyanwu, Iliya Damagun, Debo Ologunagba and Stella Effah-Attoe, national secretary, deputy national chairman (North), national publicity secretary and national woman leader of the party respectively.

