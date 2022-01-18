PCC wants inclusion of private guards to tackle insecurity

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Public Complaints Commission, PCC, has called on the federal government to look into the activities of private security agencies in the country to enhance security.

The Chief Commissioner of the commission, Ayo-Yusuf Abimbola stated this when he led investigators on the Systemic and Proactive Investigation into the compliance level of some private security outfits in Abuja including Ace Global Integrated Security Konsult Limited and Makaira Global Security Service Limited.

Represented by the Director of Investigation, Private Sector Unit, Ms Hanatu James, Abimbola said the essence of the visit was to know what challenges they face and how the Federal Government’s attention can be drawn to issues affecting their operations.

READ ALSO: Our wors e ning food insecurity

He said: ” We are here today to listen and hear from you what challenges you face in the course of doing your jobs. Security is everybody’s business. And communication is vital. We have to keep on communicating because with that, we are sure of defeating any form of threat from anywhere. We are stakeholders working together to achieve a better society. So much is depended on our shoulders. When we get appropriate information, we get it across to the government and they act on it speedily. It is like feedback.”

He maintained that the PCC is passionate about the activities of the private guards because the police cannot be everywhere at the same time.

The CEO, Ace Global Integrated Konsult Ltd, Taiwo Bashiru recommended the establishment of an institute to train private security guards and when they are done they can be handed a certification that qualified them to be deployed anywhere in the country.

The management of MGGS led by Princess Nanna Ngizi was represented by Abdul Azeez Olalekan said that there should be a review in the yearly renewal of the operational license suggesting three years as a suitable time which would afford them the opportunity of preparing adequately for it adding that the yearly renewal is unhealthy for their operations.

Vanguard News Nigeria