By Sam Eyoboka

PASTOR Bosun Emmanuel, who earlier warned Nigerians about plans by a militant Fulani Islamic group to Islamise the country by force has emerged again, this time, cautioning the Church against the dangers of impending God’s judgment.

In a very lengthy statement recently, he said: “On Sunday, May 11, 2014, the Lord by His grace enabled me to deliver a message to Nigerian Christians, which became known as ‘THE WAKE-UP CALL.’ “Unfortunately, certain influential people arose amongst the Christians opposed the message. They did not foresee the consequences of their actions, consequences we are all witnessing today.

After the Wake-Up Call, the Lord made me deliver another message at the National Prophetic Conference in November 2016, that “Nigerian Christians are praying and fasting, but they are not repenting.” Based on that message, we started the annual National Prayer of Repentance in 2018.After the third iteration of the intercessory program, God spoke in February 2020 from Matthew 3: 8, “bring forth fruit meet for repentance”. In other words, produce evidence that the Nigeria Church has repented. If anyone has such evidence, as of today, January 2022, we are yet to see it.

“On July 1, 2016, the Lord gave me a message that He has released the spirit of Nebuchadnezzar into Nigeria to punish the rebellion of Nigerian Christians. The President of Nigeria will do whatever he wants, just like king Nebuchadnezzar. All these came to pass.

“God also said that His Word to Nigeria was Jeremiah 27. I delivered this message during the National Prophetic Conference in November 2016. I told the brethren that based on what God showed me, Buhari will not die like Sani Abacha and Umaru Yar’adua. I pointed out that if Nigerian Christians genuinely repent, Buhari will be removed by God. If the Christians do not repent, verse 7 of Jeremiah 27 shall overtake the land. Verse 7 says, “And all nations shall serve him, and his son, and his son’s son, until the very time of his land come: and then many nations and great kings shall serve themselves of him.”

Every attempt to make Nigerian Christians demonstrate repentance by judging evil, primarily within the Church, was resisted by some Church leaders and their supporters in the Church. Since God deals with His people through their leaders, the attitude of the Church leaders sealed the fate of Nigerian Christians and Nigeria as a country.

In June 2018, the Lord made me write and present a message at a Christian Conference that the Church should re-organize the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) before the end of 2018 or else the consequence on the Church and the country would be disastrous. After the Conference, I circulated the paper. Rather than re-organize CAN, Church officials gathered at a meeting in Abuja, later in the year, and made nought of the message and verbally assaulted the messenger. In 2019, the Church lost control of the national elections. In fact, the Church became the instrument used to hand over power again to enemies of Jesus Christ afflicting the land. We are all witnessing the consequences.

WHO OPENED THE GATES OF HELL?

Every attempt to close the gates of hell was resisted by some Church leaders who saw correction and admonition as challenge and affront to their temporal authority. Things do not just happen. For hell to have broken loose upon Nigeria, someone opened the gate.

It is time to shut the gate of hell and bring back the glory of God into the Nigerian Church. If there is no conscious effort to shut the gate of hell, then, hell will continue to widen itself and open its mouth without measure.

On April 12, 2021, the Lord told me to write a letter to 12 Christian leaders, that the problem of Nigeria is the “leadership crisis” in the Church. After sending the message to the 12 Church leaders, the letter was circulated to Christians and placed online as a witness. To date, none of the 12 Christian leaders has acknowledged the letter. I am also aware that some other brethren were also instructed by God to write letters to Church leaders on April 11, 2021, May 23, 2021, and on August 26, 2021.

On May 5, 2021, the Lord spoke that He was no longer interested in the repentance prayer of Nigerian Christians. Many of them only repent with their mouths but do not produce the fruit of repentance. Therefore, He wanted to commence judgment. I should point out that the Lord did not tell me whom He was going to judge, how He was going to judge, or when He would commence the judgment.

One thing is clear, the Nigerian Church has been experiencing God’s indignation for many years without any attempt by those who constitute leadership in the Church to put the House of God in order. This indifference confirms the word of God in September 2013, that the Nigerian Church is an “irresponsible Church.”

God forbid that the Nigerian Church is repeating the sin of Eli, Hophni, and Phinehas in Shiloh. It is time to bring back the glory of God into the Nigerian Church.

“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more they will hate those that speak it.” Selwyn Duke

CHRISTIAN LEADERSHIP

In all aspects of human endeavour, leadership is crucial. The Church is not an exception. If the people of God are not led or represented by God’s appointed candidate, Christians will suffer immensely. Therefore, in the next election of the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in June 2022, Church leaders must be prayerful, submissive to the Holy Spirit, and conduct thorough background checks of every candidate. The Electoral College of CAN must do a thorough job. Christians must pay close attention to the election in CAN because whatever decision is taken there affects them. That is the office of the “Gate Keeper”’.

On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, God told me that the office of the President of CAN is the Office of the “Gatekeeper,” therefore, it must only be occupied by God’s appointed candidate. Any candidate that rigs election or bribes delegates to vote for him is not God’s candidate. Those who rig elections cannot claim to be ordained by God.

The mere fact that a Church leader bribes delegates to vote for him is the first sign that God did not call him into the office. If God did not call a man into an office, God will not give the man grace to succeed or be fruitful in the office. If God refuses to work with a leader, it is the followers who will suffer immeasurably.

The past few years have been traumatic for Nigerian Christians. We measure our losses in human blood and count it in loss of human lives.

If Nigerian Christians want the indignation of God to come to an end, they must insist on credible elections in CAN, and righteousness from the Church leaders. It is unfortunate that some Christian leaders, who should teach and promote TRUTH in the Church, are the very people misleading Christians, and twisting the truth in the Church. This is very unfortunate.

When the evils done in the Church were exposed, rather than execute judgment and condemn the evils, some Church leaders diverted attention by describing the whistle-blowers as “rebels.” You cannot paint innocent people with the brush that stained you before God. Those who expose evils in the Church are not rebels. It is those who do evil in the Church, the thieves, the serial liars, the violators of the Constitution of the Church, those who rig elections, the merchants in the sanctuary, and their supporters, those are the rebels, because they disobey God and bring calamity upon innocent Christians. It is because of these evil doers that God is angry with the land. The truth cannot be silenced in the Church. All Church leaders involved in these acts of iniquity should ask God for forgiveness and repent. They stand condemned. In the court of heaven, they are condemned.

Every God-fearing Christian must condemn “cash and carry” elections in CAN. It must not happen again. It is an embarrassment to the Kingdom of God that Church leaders would engage in bribery to win elections in the Church, yet the same Christians loudly condemn election malpractice amongst politicians. Are some Christian leaders any better? Those who rig elections cannot claim to be ordained by God.

“When falsehood becomes institutionalized, speaking the truth becomes rebellion” – Unknown author

RESTORATION OF CHRISTIAN ETHICS

The Bible describes the Body of Christ as “the Church of the living God; the pillar and ground of the truth” (1 Timothy 3:15). Much of the credibility crisis assailing the Church is traceable to misconducts and the irresponsibility of some ministers of the Gospel. Of particular concern is the erroneous impression that the Gospel is mainly about money and earthly wealth.

At present, Christian youths take the lead in frauds, typically tagged ‘419,’ in internet scams, immoral shows, the production of pornographic materials, drug trafficking, cultism, and all manners of vices abominable to God. Of specific sorrow and shame is the participation of Christian youths in a pornographic reality show. It is disheartening that children brought up in Christian homes would openly indulge in such wanton lewdness and licentiousness while thousands, if not millions, of accomplice “Christians” gleefully watch the show. It was reported that after one of the episodes, the winner went to a Church for “Thanksgiving,” while another Pastor had “prophesied” the winner of the show. It is grievous that Nigerian Church leaders made no attempt to call Christian youths to order or condemn Christian participation in the programme.

The Church must return to the preaching of the Gospel of the cross of Jesus, holiness, righteousness, and soul winning. Priests and pastors must focus on preparing their people for the return of Jesus Christ.

PROMOTION OF MORAL STANDARDS

Due to the persistent compromise of the ethical standards of God, the Nigeria Church has lost moral authority. Consequently, the Church is unable to exercise spiritual authority over the evils in the country.

The compromise in moral standard by the Nigerian Church commenced with the introduction of strange doctrines on salvation without sanctification, forgiveness without repentance, and prosperity without integrity. It is time to return to the message of the cross.

NEGLECT OF PERSECUTED CHRISTIANS

Perhaps, the greatest disservice of the Nigeria Church is the unconscionable neglect of persecuted Christians. There are currently millions of displaced Christians languishing in various IDP camps while their brethren go about their lives with striking indifference. The impression one gets is that the average Nigeria Christian and their leaders no longer believe that Christians are members of the same family of God or that there is a Day of Judgment.

Nigerian Christians are urged to ignore every discouragement and support the persecuted Christians. On the Day of Judgment, no one will stand behind his pastor, neither will Christians be judged according to their denominations. You entered this world as an individual and you will render account to God as an individual. Those who wish to support Christian IDPs will find information at the end of this presentation, or they should visit www.csmnigeria.org on how to support.

CHRISTIAN POLITICAL CONSENSUS

According to Isaiah 9:6 and Luke 19:13, it is the responsibility of Christians to participate actively in providing leadership for Nigeria. Unfortunately, Nigerian Christians have abdicated the responsibility, giving room to imbalance in the polity. Nigerian Christians are urged to work towards political unity and build consensus to launch credible and competent individuals into leadership positions in the country. In the next elections, Christians must build consensus and present only one Presidential candidate.

Christians must organize to become effective in politics and governance before the instrument of State is further employed to annihilate them and their faith. It is evident that Nigeria is currently playing a “politics of religion.”

CHURCH IMPACT ON SOCIETY

We thank God for the grace on various denominations and Christian ministries in Nigeria to conduct annual programmes that usually draw Christians in hundreds of thousands, and in some cases, millions in attendance. However, we need to look beyond the ‘record-breaking’ attendance to assess the impact of those annual programmes on the Church, the society, and the country.

It is a cause for concern that, despite the huge investments in Church programmes, all manners of vices multiply in Nigeria. The positive impact of the Church in transforming the society is yet to be felt. The reason for this lack of impact could be because the annual programmes are not targeted at solving societal problems.

One would suggest that churches focus their annual programmes on also solving societal ills such as drug addiction, cultism, prostitution, poverty alleviation, immorality, and so on. If denominations/ministries would focus teachings, seminars, and workshops on a particular societal vice during an annual programme and map out strategies on how to solve it, they could spend the year implementing their plans. In the following year, a progress review could be done. In this manner, the impact of the Church on society can be felt. Different denominations should focus on different societal ills. As the Church meets the needs of people, more souls will come to the Lord.

The purpose of God is that the Church should be the light of the world. Gathering people annually to receive miracles has not made a significant impact on the nation.

ONE BODY, MANY MEMBERS

In its 45 years of existence, the Christian Association of Nigeria was under the management of the clergy. However, as an association of Christians, not necessarily of the clergy, it is advisable that laity professionals be drawn into the leadership and management of CAN. The current challenges demand that Christian professionals should be included in managing Christianity in Nigeria. This is not to discredit the clergy, but merely for the Church to put out its “first eleven” on the field.

Leadership is crucial in attaining victory in any conflict. Professionals like retired military personnel, retired intelligence officers, lawyers, strategy consultants, academics, researchers, scientists, and so on, should at the very least, be part of the delegates in NEC. The challenges facing the Nigeria Church demand the balance of faith and works. The Bible makes it clear: “faith without works is dead.”

CAN means Christian Association of Nigeria. It is not Clergy Association of Nigeria. Therefore, the Association must be re-organized to give room for Christian professionals to participate in providing leadership for the Church.

MEN AND BRETHREN, WHAT SHALL WE DO?

Nigerian Christians should commence fervent prayers for God to execute JUDGMENT upon evil works, starting from the Church and to the Government. The evil, wickedness, and unrighteousness in the Church and in the land have reached a point that God must judge.

There should be no fear in calling for judgment because God’s judgment is according to the truth. God will not judge an innocent person. Anyone who opposes the prayer of judgment evidently has a skeleton in their cupboard.

As I mentioned above, on 5th May 2021, God told me that He wanted to judge because the repentance prayer of most of Christians was not genuine. They repented with their lips, but their deeds did not change. God-fearing Christians should prove that they do not condone the evil and corruption in the Church, by calling on God to execute judgment and purge the Church.

The JUDGMENT of God produces RIGHTEOUSNESS. According to Isaiah 26:9, “… when thy judgments are in the earth, the inhabitants of the world will learn righteousness.” It is judgment that teaches man righteousness.

RIGHTEOUSNESS produces PEACE. Isaiah 32:17 says, “And the work of righteousness shall be peace; and the effect of righteousness quietness and assurance for ever.” The end of righteousness is peace.

Judgment produces righteousness, and righteousness produces peace. If Nigerian Christians want peace, they must pray for the judgment of God. It is right for God to judge because the evil that is done in the Church and in the country can no longer go unchecked.

If you want PEACE, begin to pray for God’s JUDGMENT upon the Church and the Government. This is the solution to the crisis in Nigeria.

God bless you.