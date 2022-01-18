The latest entrant into the commercial banking industry in Nigeria, Parallex Bank, has been officially unveiled to the public with the promise to redefine the banking landscape in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Speaking during the launch at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos weekend, Chairman of the bank, Dr. Adeola Phillips, noted: ‘’Parallex Bank is here to make a unique statement about what innovation can do in an industry that is constantly reinventing.

“The bank will operate broadly with a competitive mindset, to disrupt the market and delight customers with very attractive offers. The goal is to empower the banking public and to drive convenient and efficient commerce through the bank’s digital platforms. The Parallex mobile app offers customers the freedom to do much more. The app will eliminate inconveniences and hardships often faced by customers while carrying out transactions.’’

Also speaking, Managing Director of the bank, Olufemi Bakre said: ‘’The bank’s promise to its customers is to be an enabler of limitless banking. Parallex Bank is the first bank in Nigeria to migrate from a microfinance bank to a commercial bank. Parallex Bank will achieve more as it partners with customers to explore more business opportunities.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA