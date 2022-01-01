By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

There was pandemonium in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas of Bauchi State on Friday over the planned memorial anniversary of late Baba Peter Gonto, Seyawa’s leader who died two decades ago.

Former Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara had alerted Police Headquarters in Abuja to halt the event in order to prevent breakdown of law and order

However, the book launch and the memorial event slated for 31st of 2021 went ahead against Dogara’s advice.

In Tafawa Balewa youths and women turned out in their numbers to protest holding of the event as all the entrance were blocked even though security men were seen around.

Vanguard reports that last Thursday, three houses were burnt which followed setting ablaze of the venue of the event.

Even the Emir of Dass, Alh Usman Bilyaminu Othman’s convoy was attacked by hoodlums who pelted stones at his car and broke his windshield, forcing the monarch to return to his palace in Dass.

Meanwhile, the spokesmen of Bauchi Police Command has said that the Police Commissioner, CP Mamman Sanda has ordered for a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the breakdown of law and order in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa while also appealing for calm.

“Sequel to recent directive by the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mamman Sanda, fdc, psc, mnim, (in which he ordered for) deployment of Police Operatives/tactical teams to provide security to lives and properties before, during and after the memorial anniversary and book launch of late Baba Gonto of blessed memory, the Commissioner has ordered for investigation into the issue.

“On 29/12/2021 at about 0945hrs a large number of hoodlums blocked the Bogoro-Tafawa Balewa Highway thereby leading to civil unrest in protest against the 21st memorial anniversary of late Baba Gonto, a freedom fighter of the Seyawa people which was organized by his children in collaboration with Zaar Development Association of which Prof. Suleiman E. Bogoro was the convener, scheduled to hold on 30th & 31 December, 2021.

“Consequently, this resulted in attacks on innocent citizens, burning of houses, and blockage of some major highways by women and children, the event center was also touched and windshield of vehicles damaged.

“Houses that were burnt include that of Mr Peter Roko, Eng Isuwa Galla, Mr Kura sang kk, sarkin Yaki Amos, Mr Habila samu sur, Mr William wotni, Mr Mamaki Ishaya, Sarkin Bogoro Nuhu tafida, Mr Luka Maiciki, Mr Gashon Godiya,” he said.