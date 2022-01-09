By Nnamdi Ojiego

Party leaders and other stakeholders of All Progressive Congress, APC, across the six local government areas of Oyo South Senatorial District, have described as a welcome development, the interest of Kolapo Kola-Daisi, to run for the Senate on the platform of the party in 2023.

The APC stalwarts said their endorsement of the 43 years old financial expert was due to his prestigious pedigree, youthfulness, experience, expertise and rich resumè that he was bringing from the private sector practice.

Kola-Daisi has been on consultation and courtesy visits to various critical groups and individuals in the party, intimating them of his desire to represent the people of Oyo South at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

Prestigious Pedigree

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the aspirant to the leaders of APC in Ibadan South West Local Government, Mr. Sunday Babalola, described the aspiration of Kola-Daisi as “prestigious and worthy of total support”, adding that his prestigious antecedents and impressive resume have given him a clear edge in the senatorial race.

READ ALSO:

“Listening to you today and all you’ve achieved for yourself, show your readiness to apply your experience for the good of your people, I can gladly and boldly say you have lived up to the illustrious nature of the Kola-Daisi’s name.

“I am sure your family is proud of you, and by the grace of God, Oyo South, and by extension, the whole of Oyo State will be proud of you too. In as much as there’s still work to do to, you have shown seriousness to serve, and that makes your aspiration one that is worthy of total support”, Babalola stated.

Similarly, leaders in the Ibarapa area have also thrown their weight behind the senatorial ambition of Kola-Daisi.

The leaders, under the auspices of the G9, pledged their support when the senatorial aspirant visited them to officially inform them of his interest.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Chief T. A Jolaoso, expressed satisfaction with Kola-Daisi’s pedigree, impressive resume, readiness and robust plans for Oyo South.

“We are impressed with your experience, and our only advice to you is to keep spreading your impressive messages to the entire senatorial zone. We are proud of you, your antecedence and your illustrious pedigree. By the grace of God, you will succeed and your heart desires for our senatorial district will come to pass”, Jolaoso prayed.