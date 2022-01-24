Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday swore in chairmen and members of non-statutory boards and parastatals.

Among those inaugurated are: Former Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole (UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital Board); former Osun Deputy Speaker, Akintunde Adegboye (College of Science and Technology, Esa Oke), foremost lawyer and former Governorship aspirant in the State, Saka Layonu, SAN, (Osun Polytechnic, Iree) and another former Deputy Speaker, Taiwo Sunmonu (Teaching Service Board).

Addressing the new appointees at the parking lot of the Governor’s office, State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola urgwd them to anchor their service on values of truth, honesty, transparency, incorruptibility and inclusiveness.

READ ALSO:2023: Former MD FSB Intl Bank PLC, Hayatudeen revalidates PDP membership in Borno, becomes leader

“Despite our widely- acknowledged lean resources, we have consistently demonstrated prudence and we have done much with so little. This is because we believe that scarce resources cannot be an excuse for non-performance and that governance without impact is a monumental waste of the people’s mandates and time.

“Whatever gains you see that we have achieved across the diverse sectors of our economy – the bold transformation of the health sector, focused infrastructural development, consistent implementation of welfare packages for our workers, and many more – are all products of deliberate, strategic and focused governance inspired by fidelity to our electoral mandate and absolute trust in and fear of God.

“It is this excellent service delivery tradition that you are inaugurated into and I count on you, just as the teeming population of our proud citizens also do, that you will not fail, but make your service count in the progress and upliftment of this State,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Board Chairman, Osun State College of Education, Ilesa, Elder Kunle Odeyemi, said he and other appointees would not disappoint the teeming populace.

“We assure you of efficient and effective service delivery. We also pledged not to disappoint the State as we are resolute to justify the purpose for which we are appointed to serve the people of the state” he said.