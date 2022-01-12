Oyetola expresses satisfaction with quality of work as he inspects Olaiya flyover in Osogbo

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola disclosed that his administration’s commitment to raise the bar of socio-economic and infrastructural development is irrevocable.

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan on Tuesday stated that the Governor while inspecting the ongoing construction of the Olaiya flyover in Osogbo, the State capital on Monday evening, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on the project.

Speaking after touring the project site in the company of some members of his cabinet, Oyetola said no effort would be spared to ensure the delivery of quality and long-lasting infrastructure in the State.

He commended the contractor for being faithful to his promise of quality and standard job, saying it was a thing of joy that the project measures up to international standard as justified by the quality materials used.

“I am highly satisfied with what I have seen so far. As you can see, the bridge is almost ready and in a number of weeks, it will be ready for the use of our people. You can see for yourself that this is almost completed. We don’t have room for abandoned projects.

“I must commend the contractor for doing a very good job. This flyover is of international standard. We are satisfied with what we have seen as the quality of work done is excellent. We are raising the bar of infrastructure in the State and we are not going to relent as we are committed to replicate this good infrastructure gesture in different parts of our dear State.

“I commend our people particularly those whose source of livelihood and economic activities were affected due to the construction of this edifice. I commend their patience and perseverance that have contributed to the success of this project.

“As we all know, we can’t do a project like this without some level of inconveniencies, so, I commend them for being patient with us. We are doing this in their interest, we want to ensure that they have a very smooth ride whenever they come around, we want to ensure that people that come around from far and near enjoy good network of roads.

“We are going to do more of this in some other places. I commend them and I thank the traders for their understanding.

“We are going to do a lot of infrastructure across the State, we are taking the advantage of dry season to do a lot of roads. This has been discussed at the State Executive Council meeting. Areas that have not benefited yet should just exercise patience because we are going to turn the entire state to construction site”, he added.

