An aspirant under the All Progressive Congress (APC) vying for Ondo Central Senatorial seat in the coming elections, Hon. Adeniran Oyebade has debunked the smear campaign launched by his detractors over an online video circulating the airspace saying portions of the wild attack by the lady in question was carefully cropped to suit their dirty narratives.

In a statement made public by the Ondo born American citizen, Hon. Oyebade said he is not surprised by the attack on his personality by opponents who now consider him a formidable force in next year’s election

The statement further reads:

Unsurprisingly, the attacks on my campaign and personality have increased at the prompting of my political detractors and opponents who now consider me a formidable force in the build-up to next year’s election.

I have also become accustomed to receiving interesting messages via social media, laden with baseless accusations and threats to my personal safety and corporate well being.

In this instance, I was physically assaulted by the lady in the video who requested a lift and eventually attempted to blackmail me by threatening to call me a ritualist if I failed to part with the sum of N200,000 for being a “big politician”.

At the time, I had no suspicion of a set-up. She slapped me, tore my clothes and called out to area boys even as she smashed the windshield of the campaign vehicle.

Unfortunately, I had little time to react and although I reached out to the police via telephone, the response time could have been better.

To my dismay, no one has bothered to release pictures and videos of her wild attacks. Rather, those portions have been conveniently cropped out to suit this dirty narrative.

Let me seize this opportunity to thank my family, friends and supporters for their unwavering support and loyalty to our noble cause.



I assure you all that adequate steps have been taken to manage my personal security to prevent any further attacks by opportunists while I retain my open-door policy in interacting with my dear fellow citizens.

