By Prisca Sam-Duru

Beginning from January 7, 2022, a new Nigerian movie titled, ‘Over Her Dead Body’ will start showing in all cinemas nationwide.

Recorded on location in Lagos in February, 2020, ‘Over Her Dead Body’ was Packaged by Pen Pusher Productions, a film and television content company based in Lagos, and is being released by Genesis Deluxe Cinemas Distribution, a Nollywood movie distribution giant.

Produced and directed by Sola Osofisan, the comedy-drama reflects on the undeniable grip mothers have on their sons.

Scenes from the movie, ‘Over Her Dead Body’s

Indeed, the bond between a mother and son is as strong as it gets. Unfortunately, in some cases, this connection can grow shrill and destabilising. ‘Over Her Dead Body’, is therefore, a drama-comedy about mothers, sons, and the unlucky women who come between them.

In ‘Over Her Dead Body’, reminded of her mortality status by an armed robbery attack in faraway Ibadan, Zara’s mother-in-law, Mama, arrives unexpectedly on an extended stay.

She has one mission resulting from that near-death experience; to embrace her grandchildren before she dies. Unfortunately, she has none.

Scenes from the movie, ‘Over Her Dead Body’s

Mama decides it is taking too long for her only son and his wife of many years to deliver. To hasten the process, Mama bullies and mistreats her daughter-in-law, and deploys all kinds of schemes to get to her intended goal. And then, Zara, the henpecked daughter-in-law, decides to fight back.

Award-winning actress Nse Ikpe Etim, recently seen in Netflix’s ‘King of Boys’, plays Zara in the movie, while Mama is played by veteran actress, Binta Ayo Mogaji. A host of outstanding actors also feature in the movie, including; veteran Uche Mac-Auley, Patrick ‘Rico Swavey’ Fakoya, Gregory Ojefua, Taiwo Solanke, Onyeka Fiaka, Adenike Ayodele, etc.

The movie (and tickets) will be available in all major cinema houses around Nigeria from January 7, 2022.

Vanguard News Nigeria