By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) on Tuesday said it has uncovered over 60, 000 metered households that shunned vending within the last six months.

A statement by the management through the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai said the development has caused the company huge economic losses within the period.

Shawai stated that in view of the economic sabotage caused by the households, the company had set up a mega taskforce to sanitize the system.

According to him, “The taskforce will ensure functionality of all installed meters as well as ensure that households are vending as and when due.

“According to the MD/ CEO Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, this is a gross economic sabotage for a company that has been doing a lot to improve power supply to its numerous customers across Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.”

“Dr. Gwamna, therefore, urged customers to desist from tampering their meters as anyone caught would be prosecuted according to the laws of the land.

“We call for more supports from customers as a way of encouraging our ongoing metering efforts to phase out estimated billing on our franchise,” the Corporate Communications Head, Shawai however stated.

