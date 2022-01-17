By Abel Daniel

The state Ministry of Health in collaboration with Global Health Supply Chain, procurement have provided 2,060,000 insecticide treated net ready for distribution in the state.

The commissioner of health, Pharmacist Ahmed Yahaya disclosed this at a one day media parley in Lafia, the state capital.

Ahmed Yahaya in his address said the insecticide treated net replacement program is parts of state government’s effort to ensure a malaria free Nasarawa.

The commissioner stated that the insecticide treated net campaign is ongoing and would commence distribution from 7th to 15th of February at all designated point across the state.

In his presentation, Mr. Kinsley Godson, the campaign team leader from Global Health Supply Chain disclosed that the USAID provided N2.98billion to ensure the purchase and distribution of the 2,060,000 to residents in the state.

Kinsley however stated that there will be a nine day documentation period which include distribution of net card to every house hold in their residents by and would be followed by the distribution of one treated net each which will be given free to every house at the points of distribution.

Kinsley revealed that two thousand technology device has been procure to ensure effective distribution of the treated net.

Dr. Ibrahim Adamu, Director of public health services, state ministry of health urged residents in the state to use the treated net as directed.