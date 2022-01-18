Ossai

The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Special Duties Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has said that the Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has trained and empowered more than 100,000 youths in the state to become entrepreneurs in the last six years.

Ossai who disclosed this on his verified Facebook page noted that youths empowerment programmes in the state are a result of Governor Okowa thinking Delta First.

“In the last six years of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration, over 100,000 youths have been transformed from Job seekers to job creators.

Through the entrepreneurship development programmes initiated by Governor Okowa which include the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), Youth Agriculture Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) , Rural Youth Skills Acquisition (RYSA), Women Entrepreneurship Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP), Girls Entrepreneurship Skills Training (GEST) programme and many more, thousands of youths seeking job were trained and empowered.

As of today, they are doing well in their respective endeavors.”

Ossai also noted that the empowerment programmes are a result of the Governor’s campaign promises to the people of Delta State and his commitment toward the development of youths across the state.

“One thing you can’t take away from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his promises.

He is a promise keeper who has never disappointed the people of Delta State.

We are lucky to have him as our governor.

He has kept his Covenant with Deltans through the various empowerment programmes across the state which has affected our youths positively.

There is no village you will visit in Delta State without seeing youths empowered by the Governor.” he said.