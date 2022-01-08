Don Crucifixto

The management of Don Crucifixto Entertainment, a United States-based entertainment company gradually making waves in the Nigerian entertainment industry, has declared that its operations and corporate decisions are not influenced by any other organisation and in no way or manner is it conjoined in formation or administration with any other establishment.

“Our vision as a global brand that seeks to continually strive towards ensuring that the entertainment industry is rightly represented remains intact. We look forward to and can’t wait to announce various partnerships with organisations that share and have the same values as we do, and we will continue to positively impact our community as always.

“Our relationship with Savage Music and Awoodah Publishing are merely cordial and by no means do they have any kind of influence on the operations or running of Don Crucifixto Entertainment,’ says Mr Tumi Oluyole a.k.a Don Crucifixto, Founder and C.E.O of Don Crucifixto Entertainment.

“We appreciate all the hard work of staff, volunteers, artistes, directors, producers and most importantly, our worldwide unrelenting fan base that has contributed to the visibility and growth of Don Crucifixto Entertainment globally,” he added.