Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

As Bishop Oyejola harps on quality education

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has disclosed that his administration has attracted over N2billion in alumni contribution across the state since the review of education policy.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary of St. John’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife, organised by the Old Students Association, at the school playing ground, he said many old students association are now relating with government and also investing hugely in infrastructure provision in their alma mater.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Folorunso Oladoyin, he commended the SJOBA for setting the pace for other schools alumni to follow, saying his administration’s vision is to deliver a 21st century education and gradually tackle the rot that has taken over education, especially in public schools.

He adds, “Since the reform of education policy that we carried out, we have attracted over N2billion intervention fund from old students across the state.

“We thank you for your quick intervention in the structural renewal of your school infrastructures, we are immensely grateful that you heeded our call for a partnership between the government and all stakeholders in the education sector to move education to the next level.

Infact, your own student association set the pace and since your massive intervention old students of other schools have followed suit.

“I remember you injected close to N150 million last year or the year before and since your intervention, other old student have followed suit, Ilesha Grammar School inject almost N150 million, St Lawrence injected about N65 million, among many others.

“Our vision is to deliver 21st-century education that will make our student to be globally competitive, we realise that the four legs on which education stands like a table must corporate and work together.

I agree with the Lord bishop on the level of rot in public education, it has been cumulative over the years and the improvement will not be a sudden flight, it will be gradual steps, we have introduce policies that are impacting education which will attract public schools to the middle and upper class”.

Meanwhile, in his benediction, Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, Catholic Church, Lord Bishop John Oyejola said government must do more to revamp public education for the sake of the common man since politicians no longer send their children to public schools.

“Many of you are in politics, or friends to those in government, talk to them, let’s have good education for our children.

We went to public school and we had quality education. Today, those in government do not send their children to public schools, but missionary or private school.

“It is unfortunate that the Europeans came and plan a good future for us, but we cannot replicate same for our children.

We must rise for the youths. The building built by government are already dilapidated while those built by missionary still stand.

We must learn to begin to do the right thing for the benefit of the youth”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria