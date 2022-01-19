Names of high fliers in the academia, politics, industry and other professional groups dominate the list of members of different committees inaugurated by the President, Esan Okpa Initiative, EOI, Mr. Mathew Egbadon at a zoom meeting held, weekend.

The working groups which also include retired senior military officers, prominent community and religious leaders, are expected to work out proposals on different thematic areas on the growth and development of the Esan people, who comprise the central senatorial zone of Edo State made up of five local government areas.

Amongst important personalities unveiled as members of the five committees which comprise 15 professors, renowned professionals and community leaders, include the former Edo State Governor, Prof Oserhiemen Osunbo, the former Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Prof. Abhulimen Anao, a renowned Economist, Prof. Mike Obadan, Professor of Constitutional Law, Mike Ikhariale, Sociology scholar, Prof. Philomena Eson and acclaimed Language and Linguistic experts, Prof. Ogbeide Omo Ojugo and Prof Julie Okoh, amongst others.

Explaining how the team was constituted, Egbadon, and pioneer Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, said members of the committees who represent some of Esan’s brightest minds, were deliberately nominated to chart the path of development of Esanland.

He said: “Assembled here are distinguished men and women who are not only exceptionally accomplished in their chosen professions but also persons who have demonstrated commitment to the cause of our people.

“The choice of this team was also guided by the pedigree of the individual members. This team represents an array of the big Iroko in Esanland.”

On the tasks of the groups, he said: “We have reached out to some of our brightest minds to assist to chart the path of development of Esanland in the 21st century.”

It is important to begin to extrapolate our development agenda not just in Edo State and our dear nation, Nigeria but the world.

“We need to particularly chart a future for our people and particularly for our youth and women who constitute the bulk of the population of our highly resourceful and enterprising people.”

