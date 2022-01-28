Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Osun State Governor and first interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, on Thursday evening, gifted Governor Adegboyega Oyetola with a horse with which he said, he should ride to power.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan on Friday stated that Governor Oyetola had after his strategic engagement tour of Ila Federal Constituency, visited Baba Akande at his residence in Ila on Thursday evening.

The tour is a statewide consultation to the 9 Federal Constituencies in Osun which the Governor is using to fraternise with the newly elected APC executives at the wards and local government levels and to inform them and party members of his intention to participate in the party’s forthcoming primaries in preparation for the July governorship election.

The presentation of the horse to the Governor by Chief Akande popularly referred to as “Baba Omo Ke ke ke”, is highly symbolic and seen as a declaration of an unalloyed support for the person and candidature of Oyetola.

“Horse, political pundits say, symbolises strength, power, freedom, triumph, heroism, nobleness, stamina, tireless, confidence and intelligence.

“In fact, they say it is a precious gift of life and highly celebrated animal. Although, it is used for different purposes, what is constant, according to political pundits is that it is used as a ride to celebrate good things”, reads the statement.

While accepting the gift, Governor Oyetola who was obviously surprised and excited with smiles on his face said “thank you very much”.