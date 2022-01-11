By Gabriel Enogholase

EDO State government’s Public Private Partnership, PPP, initiative, Ossiomo Power, has concluded an agreement with the Benin Owena River Basin Authority for the supply of electricity to the authority’s facilities.

Managing Director, Ossiomo Power, Dr. Uwa Igiehon, who stated this during a chat with journalists in Benin City, yesterday, said the development was another milestone in the government-backed power initiative.

He said: “The Benin Owena River Basin Authority, which is a federal agency, had been cut off from the national grid for nearly four years. The community where it is located had been without electricity for that long.

“However, when we completed our new 40MW plant, we provided electricity to Obayantor and Ologbo communities as well as the Benin Industrial and Enterprise Park. The Benin Owena River Basin Authority is located in the same area, so we reached an agreement to connect them to our plant.”

He said the power supply agreement would provide power to the facilities at the federal institution to enable it live up to its mandate.

Igiehon said the company had an embedded power license as well as a willing-buyer, willing-seller licence, which empowers it to sell electricity generated at its plant to companies and individuals willing to pay for power in its area of coverage.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who instituted proactive policies in the electricity sector in the state to facilitate the company’s investment in power generation.