By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the first National Economic Council, NEC, meeting in 2022 at the State House Conference Hall (Old Banquet Hall), Abuja.

The Council membership includes the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello and the 36 state governors.

The NEC meeting is physically attended by some state governors while others are attending virtually from their state capitals.

Those in attendance include Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti),Willie Obiano (Anambra), Doye Diri (Bayelsa), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Emmanuel Udom (Akwa-Ibom).

A communique is expected to be issued at the end of the meeting after being briefed by relevant government agencies on economic programmes of government.

The NEC which meets monthly is constitutionally empowered to advise the President on nation’s economic matters.

Details Later…