Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Edo deputy governor backs VP for 2023

By Gabriel Enogholease and Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – IT was gathering of very government and public office holders led by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to Auchi in Etsako West local government area of Edo State weekend where he tasked traditional rulers to entrench religious and ethnic tolerance in their domains to foster peace and unity in Nigeria.

This as the deputy governor of Edo state, Comrade Philip Shaibu publicly endorsed the presidential ambition of Osinbajo saying he has his support and that of the state whenever he decides to run.

The event was the conferment of a chieftaincy title; The Oduma (Lion) of Auchi on the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba by the Otaru of Auchi, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III.

The Vice President said Auchi where he did his compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) fourty years ago symbolises what Nigeria should be that accommodates all irrespective of ethnic or religious background citing the case of Agba who is from Uzanu in Etsako East but found a home in Auchi where he lived from when he was two years old.

The colourful event attracted several serving ministers, top government officials and politicians including former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Shaibu who represented the state governor traditional rulers led by the representative of the Oba of Benin.

He said; “The Auchi kingdom has its rich and special history. It is remarkable and worthy of praise that in the great Auchi Kingdom adherents of both major religions in Nigeria, Islam and Christianity have lived and continue to live harmoniously together for centuries sharing a common bond as members of this community and even of the same biological families.

“Auchi is therefore in a real sense not just the microcosm of Nigeria, but also an exemplification of our finest values of mutuality and community.

“Our country needs men and women who see and understands that our ethnic diversities is not a point of difference, of men and women who understand that all people regardless of ethnicity and faith deserves to be treated equally fairly and justly and this is where the significance of the traditional institution comes to be because they are regarded and rightly so as the custodians of these values and embodied and the highest and noblest ideals of the people.”

On his part, Agba said the conferment was an appreciation and encouragement for him to continue to offer more services to humanity.

He commended the Edo State government for continuing ten erosion check programs across the state which he said were started when he was the Commissioner for Environment under the administration of Comrade Oshiomhole and appealed that the Benin Water Storm Project which they also started should not be abandoned.